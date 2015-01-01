Abstract

Antisocial behavior can be manifested in different intensities and different contexts. In specific circumstances, such as traffic, these behaviors can culminate in errors and violations, becoming an important variable to be assessed. In this study, we aimed to analyze the existence of a latent profile of an antisocial group when considering errors, lapses, and traffic violations, using a specific instrument that assesses antisocial behavior (E-Cant). Five-hundred sixty-one Brazilian drivers participated in the research, aged between 18 and 80 years. We used taxometric and latent profile analyses and detected three specific profiles. The first profile gathers participants with lower scores for antisocial behavior (69.51% of participants), the second with average scores (26.20% of participants), and the last with high scores (4.29% of participants). These results can be indicative of a specific group with a high possibility of infraction intentionally and consciously. The results also suggested satisfactory analyses for E-Cant as an instrument to be used in the identification of antisocial behavior in traffic.

