Quintero-Jurado J, Moratto-Vásquez N, Caicedo-Velásquez B, Cárdenas-Zuluaga N, Espelage DL. Trends Psychol. 2022; 30(1): 58-72.

(Copyright © 2022, Brazilian Society of Psychology, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s43076-021-00101-2

unavailable

Evidence has suggested that various mental health problems are associated with school bullying. The present study investigated the associations between bullying and suicidal ideation and eating disorders in school-aged children. A cross-sectional study was conducted with 3222 adolescents from grades 5 to 9 enrolled in public schools in the urban area of the Department of Antioquia (Colombia), selected through multi-stage sampling. The prevalence of suicidal ideation was 38% (95% CI: 35.8-39.4), and the prevalence of eating disorders was 18% (95% CI: 16.2-18.9). Adolescents exposed to medium-high levels of school bullying had a significantly higher risk of suicidal ideation (PR = 1.38). Also, the greater the family dysfunction, the significantly higher risk of suicidal ideation. Regarding eating disorders, adolescents with medium-high exposure to bullying showed a greater risk of eating disorders (PR = 3.86). Neither suicidal ideation nor eating disorders were associated with sex and age of the adolescents. This study concludes that school bullying could potentially affect mental health outcomes in school-aged children while describing the relevance of family functionality.


Bullying; Eating disorders; Family functionality; Suicide

