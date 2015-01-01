|
Citation
Sears JM, Fulton-Kehoe D, Hogg-Johnson S. Am. J. Ind. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35665525
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Older workers are increasingly represented in the U.S. workforce, but frequently work part-timeor intermittently, hindering accurate injury rate estimates. To reduce the impact of reporting barriers on rate comparisons, we focused on reinjury (both injury recurrence and new injury) among workers with a workers' compensation claim, assessing: (1) reinjury risk for workers age 65+ versus <65; (2) importance of work-time at-risk measurement for rate estimates and comparisons; and (3) age distribution of potential risk factors.
Language: en
Keywords
aged; return to work; surveillance; occupational injuries; employment; Medicare; permanent impairment; reinjury; workers’ compensation; workforce