Abstract

BACKGROUND: No previous systematic reviews have reported on athletes who fail to return to sports after arthroscopic Bankart repair.



PURPOSE: To review the literature on athletes who fail to return to sports after arthroscopic Bankart repair to determine the rate of athletes who did not return to sports and to identify the specific reasons for failure to return to sports by nonreturning athletes. STUDY DESIGN: Systematic review and meta-analysis.



METHODS: A meta-analysis was conducted following the PRISMA (Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses) guidelines. Three electronic databases (PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science) were queried for articles meeting the inclusion criteria. Studies were considered eligible only if reporting the rate of failure for return to sports and providing the specific reasons why athletes were unable to return to sports. All records were screened by title, abstract, and full text by 2 authors independently, with any discrepancies resolved by a third senior author. For articles selected for inclusion, data were collected on the number of athletes, average age, average follow-up time, type of sport played, rate of failure to return to sports, and specific reasons for failure to return. A random-effects model was used to conduct the meta-analysis.



RESULTS: Seventeen studies were selected for inclusion reporting on a total of 813 athletes. The calculated weighted rate of failure to return to sports after arthroscopic Bankart repair was 15.6% (95% CI, 10.9%-21.1%). A significantly higher proportion of athletes cited shoulder-dependent versus shoulder-independent reasons for failure to return to sports (81.7% vs 18.3%; P <.0001). The most cited reasons for failure to return included recurrent or persistent instability (33.3%), fear of reinjury (17.7%), apprehension (9.9%), changes in priorities or personal interest (8.5%), lack of time (7.1%), and discomfort or pain with sports (6.4%).



CONCLUSION: Our study estimated the rate of failure to return to sports after arthroscopic Bankart repair to be 15.6%, with most athletes citing shoulder-related reasons as the primary factor precluding return. Identifying the potential reasons preventing successful return to sports can guide surgeons in counseling athletes regarding postoperative expectations and addressing hesitations for returning to sports.

