Miller TA, Paul R, Forthofer M, Wurdeman SR. Ann. Phys. Rehabil. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.rehab.2022.101679

35667624

BACKGROUND: Injurious falls have a high cost and economic impact on an individual and the health system. Several studies have assessed performance-based functional mobility in lower limb prosthesis (LLP) users and fall risk including fall history. However, limited data exist regarding the relationship between functional mobility and a history of injurious falls in individuals who use a LLP. Such information could inform clinical practice and decision making from prosthesis design to policy. The purpose of this study was to identify factors associated with a history of injurious fall among LLP users using a clinical outcomes database.

METHODS: Retrospective (2016-2018) observational study. Logistic regression applied.

RESULTS: A final sample of 12,044 LLP users was included for analysis. Within the sample, 1,529 individuals reported a history of an injurious fall within the previous 6 months. Self-reported functional mobility was stratified into low, middle, and high levels: differences were found between levels for history of an injurious fall. The lowest mobility level was associated with 2.29 higher odds of a history of an injurious fall (95% CI: 1.96-2.69) indicating a potentially greater serious fall risk compared to those with higher mobility levels while controlling for covariates (sex, cause of amputation and level of amputation).

CONCLUSION(S): Self-reported functional mobility was associated with a history of injurious falls in LPP users. The Prosthetic Limb User Survey-Mobility is an accessible tool that prosthetists could use to identify individuals with a high risk of falls; this can inform care planning. Rehabilitation plans and prosthesis designs that target LPP users who report low functional mobility may positively impact health outcomes.


rehabilitation; injurious falls; lower limb amputation; prosthetic outcomes

