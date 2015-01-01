|
Citation
Miller TA, Paul R, Forthofer M, Wurdeman SR. Ann. Phys. Rehabil. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35667624
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Injurious falls have a high cost and economic impact on an individual and the health system. Several studies have assessed performance-based functional mobility in lower limb prosthesis (LLP) users and fall risk including fall history. However, limited data exist regarding the relationship between functional mobility and a history of injurious falls in individuals who use a LLP. Such information could inform clinical practice and decision making from prosthesis design to policy. The purpose of this study was to identify factors associated with a history of injurious fall among LLP users using a clinical outcomes database.
Language: en
Keywords
rehabilitation; injurious falls; lower limb amputation; prosthetic outcomes