Abstract

BACKGROUND: Injurious falls have a high cost and economic impact on an individual and the health system. Several studies have assessed performance-based functional mobility in lower limb prosthesis (LLP) users and fall risk including fall history. However, limited data exist regarding the relationship between functional mobility and a history of injurious falls in individuals who use a LLP. Such information could inform clinical practice and decision making from prosthesis design to policy. The purpose of this study was to identify factors associated with a history of injurious fall among LLP users using a clinical outcomes database.



METHODS: Retrospective (2016-2018) observational study. Logistic regression applied.



RESULTS: A final sample of 12,044 LLP users was included for analysis. Within the sample, 1,529 individuals reported a history of an injurious fall within the previous 6 months. Self-reported functional mobility was stratified into low, middle, and high levels: differences were found between levels for history of an injurious fall. The lowest mobility level was associated with 2.29 higher odds of a history of an injurious fall (95% CI: 1.96-2.69) indicating a potentially greater serious fall risk compared to those with higher mobility levels while controlling for covariates (sex, cause of amputation and level of amputation).



CONCLUSION(S): Self-reported functional mobility was associated with a history of injurious falls in LPP users. The Prosthetic Limb User Survey-Mobility is an accessible tool that prosthetists could use to identify individuals with a high risk of falls; this can inform care planning. Rehabilitation plans and prosthesis designs that target LPP users who report low functional mobility may positively impact health outcomes.

