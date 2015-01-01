Abstract

We present the case of a G5P3 female who was transferred to our trauma centre from a referring hospital of our trauma system at 31 + 4/40 gestation following a high-speed motor vehicle collision. She was a front seat passenger wearing a lap belt when the collision occurred at approximately 110 km/h. causing a rollover. Abdominal CT (Computed Tomography) was performed after consideration of the severity of other injuries and the energy transfer from the crash to the body. CT demonstrated a 3 × 7 × 7 cm right retroperitoneal haematoma (Figs. 1 and 2). Clinically there was no visible seatbelt sign on the abdomen and the CT did not show any abdominal wall bruising...

