|
Citation
|
Barik M, Panda SN, Tripathy SS, Sinha A, Ghosal S, Acharya AS, Kanungo S, Pati S. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): e486.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35658840
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Fall, a multifaceted health condition, is one of the major causes of mortality among older adults. Rapid ageing and increased multimorbidity in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs), including India, might elevate the risk of fall. Although, fall is associated with significant healthcare utilization, it still remains an under-recognized public health issue. This accentuates a need for evidence on fall to integrate it into existing healthcare programs, a gap in geriatric care. The present study aimed to assess the association of fall with multimorbidity among older adults in India.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
India; Older adults; Fall; Ageing; LASI; Multimorbidity