|
Citation
|
Frost R, Avgerinou C, Goodman C, Clegg A, Hopkins J, Gould RL, Gardner B, Marston L, Hunter R, Manthorpe J, Cooper C, Skelton DA, Drennan VM, Logan P, Walters K. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): e485.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35659196
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Frailty is clinically associated with multiple adverse outcomes, including reduced quality of life and functioning, falls, hospitalisations, moves to long-term care and mortality. Health services commonly focus on the frailest, with highest levels of need. However, evidence suggests that frailty is likely to be more reversible in people who are less frail. Evidence is emerging on what interventions may help prevent or reduce frailty, such as resistance exercises and multi-component interventions, but few interventions are based on behaviour change theory. There is little evidence of cost-effectiveness. Previously, we co-designed a new behaviour change health promotion intervention ("HomeHealth") to support people with mild frailty. HomeHealth is delivered by trained voluntary sector support workers over six months who support older people to work on self-identified goals to maintain their independence, such as strength and balance exercises, nutrition, mood and enhancing social engagement. The service was well received in our feasibility randomised controlled trial and showed promising effects upon outcomes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Prevention; Primary care; Ageing; (3-10) frailty; Behavioural change; Community-dwelling; RCT