Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study is to explore the patterns of head and neck injuries secondary to boxing.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a 20-year retrospective cross-sectional study using the National Electronic Injury Submission System (NEISS). We derived the predictor variables from both patient and injury characteristics. The principal outcome variable was the probability of hospital admission from the ED. We used bivariate analysis to determine if an association existed between two variables of interest. We created a multiple logistic regression model to model the probability of admission using all significant univariate predictors.



RESULTS: The final sample consisted of 1,919 patients. Children were most likely to injure their heads (P < 0.01). Young adults were also most likely to injure their heads (P < 0.05). Adults were most likely to injure their faces (P < 0.01). Children were most likely to incur facial contusions (P < 0.01) and internal organ injuries (P < 0.01). Young adults were most likely to suffer concussions (P < 0.01). Adults were most likely to suffer lacerations (P < 0.01 CONCLUSIONS: Certain age groups were more/less likely to injure a particular anatomical site and more/less likely to incur a particular type of injury. Relative to young adults, seniors had an increased odd of admission. Head injuries had an increased odds of admission relative to mouth injuries. Fractures and internal organ injuries proved to be the most dangerous injuries.

