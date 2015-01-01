|
Patelaki E, Foxe JJ, Mazurek KA, Freedman EG. Cereb. Cortex 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35661873
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: In young adults, pairing a cognitive task with walking can have different effects on gait and cognitive task performance. In some cases, performance clearly declines whereas in others compensatory mechanisms maintain performance. This study investigates the preliminary finding of behavioral improvement in Go/NoGo response inhibition task performance during walking compared with sitting, which was observed at the piloting stage.
gait; EEG; error processing; event-related potentials; response inhibition