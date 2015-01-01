Abstract

The current study presents a rare case of an opioid dependence (46-year-old man) ingesting a disinfectant solution (Wavicide-01; 2.65% glutaraldehyde solution, pH:6). The doctor intubated the patient and ordered bicarbonate for systemic acidosis, anti-proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs), and mechanical ventilation because the patient's breathing was irregular and the endoscopy revealed grade 1 and grade 2 burns all the way through the gastrointestinal tract up to the duodenum. As a result, ingestion of glutaraldehyde compounds should be closely monitored for laryngeal edema and metabolic acidosis, which can result in upper airway obstruction requiring immediate airway stabilization. Furthermore, a better understanding of the clinical epidemiology of suicide attempts could aid in the early identification of people that use opioids and are at high risk of suicide, as well as the development of suicide prevention strategies for this vulnerable population.

