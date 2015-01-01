SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Abdul Aziz AM, Ismail AS, Yaakub A. Cureus 2022; 14(5): e24636.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.24636

PMID

35663645

PMCID

PMC9152695

Abstract

Ocular injury related to cat bites is rare, and no proper guidelines have been suggested for the treatment of such injuries. We report a rare case of zone II penetrating ocular injury secondary to a cat bite. A 49-year-old lady presented with left eye pain following a cat bite over the left eye, which occurred four hours prior to the presentation. Immediate primary closure with intravitreal antibiotic injections was given. Systemic and topical antibiotic treatments were administered. Presenting visual acuity was hand motion, which improved to 20/20 at six months follow-up. Throughout this period, there were no signs of endophthalmitis. Prompt and effective antibiotic administration with early surgical intervention contributed to a good visual prognosis in this case.


Language: en

Keywords

cat-bite; intravitreal injections; ocular trauma; prolapse uvea tissue; sclera puncture

