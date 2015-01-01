SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Peri V, Yu C, Vaz K, Asadi K, Grace J. Cureus 2022; 14(5): e24686.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.24686

PMID

35663668

PMCID

PMC9162901

Abstract

Two 40-year-old males were admitted to our tertiary hepatology unit with acute hepatitis after presentation with generalized abdominal pain, nausea, and jaundice. There was no history of paracetamol overdose, and common viral and autoimmune causes were excluded through serology. Imaging and liver biopsy were performed with both investigations demonstrating non-specific features of hepatic inflammation. A history of herbal supplement use was elucidated in each patient, which was deemed to be the cause of liver injury in both men. Each patient recovered within two months of presentation following the withdrawal of the offending agent and supportive care.


Language: en

Keywords

alternative medicine; complementary and alternative medicine(cam); drug induced liver injury; hepatitis; herb induced liver injury; supplements

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print