Abstract

Two 40-year-old males were admitted to our tertiary hepatology unit with acute hepatitis after presentation with generalized abdominal pain, nausea, and jaundice. There was no history of paracetamol overdose, and common viral and autoimmune causes were excluded through serology. Imaging and liver biopsy were performed with both investigations demonstrating non-specific features of hepatic inflammation. A history of herbal supplement use was elucidated in each patient, which was deemed to be the cause of liver injury in both men. Each patient recovered within two months of presentation following the withdrawal of the offending agent and supportive care.

