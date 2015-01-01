Abstract

Background Psychotropic medications feature in prescribing guidelines for the treatment of depression in dementia as well as the management of behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia (BPSD). They include antidepressants, antipsychotics, and benzodiazepines, and are among an established collective of pharmacotherapies known as fall-risk-increasing drugs (FRIDs). These psychoactive medications are known to increase fall risk in elderly adults, including those with a dementia diagnosis. Medication reviews are an integral part of falls prevention programs in residential aged care and provide an opportunity to modify medications to reduce fall risk related to pharmacotherapy.



OBJECTIVEs This pilot study explores the characteristics of a group of elderly people with dementia living in residential care with a focus on patterns of falls and usage of psychotropic medications.



METHODS This is a retrospective study conducted using data collected from health records. The Neuroscience-based Nomenclature (NbN) classification of psychotropic medicines is employed to highlight relevant pharmacological domains targeted by the medications rather than traditional drug classes.



RESULTS Four pharmacological neurotransmitter domains emerged as key players in the pharmacotherapy of study participants. These were serotonin, dopamine, noradrenaline, and gamma-aminobutyric acid A (GABA-A). Serotonin was the most frequently implicated domain as related to observed usage of psychotropic treatments for depression and BPSD. Over the retrospective study period, 75% of participants were taking prescribed psychotropics known to target these four domains, and most (69.4%) were elderly women over the age of 80. Many participants experienced multiple falls, mostly among women, and most falls were rated as harmful to some degree.



CONCLUSION This study observes recurrent falls and frequent usage of psychoactive drugs in elderly people with dementia. We conclude that further investigations are both warranted to support prescribing guidelines for dementia and feasible according to the methodology of this pilot study.

