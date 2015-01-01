SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jiwani Z, Drylewski G, Sharma S, Ahun M, Thapa S, Steele M. Infant Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

10.1002/imhj.21997

35665944

Maternal self-efficacy (MSE) is associated with healthy functioning in mothers and children globally. Maternal exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and intimate partner violence (IPV) is known to negatively impact MSE in high-income countries; however, the association has not been examined in low-and-middle-income countries, such as India, which face socioeconomic risks including poverty, illiteracy, and discrimination based on caste membership. The present study examines the mediating role of IPV in the association between ACEs (specifically-emotional, physical, and sexual abuse, neglect, household dysfunction, and discrimination) and MSE and tests caste membership as a moderator. A community-based, cross-sectional survey was performed with 316 mothers with at least one child between 0 and 24 months in a rural area in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. A structural equation framework was used to test the moderated-mediation model.

RESULTS from the moderated-mediation model indicate that greater ACEs exposure was associated with lower MSE and this association was mediated by IPV exposure for low-caste but not high-caste mothers, even after controlling for wealth and literacy. These findings add to existing evidence on ACEs exposure as a significant burden for rural Indian mothers, negatively impacting parenting outcomes such as MSE. The critical role of caste membership is also highlighted, providing implications for future research.


intimate partner violence; adverse childhood experiences; caste system; maternal self-efficacy

