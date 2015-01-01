|
Citation
Jiwani Z, Drylewski G, Sharma S, Ahun M, Thapa S, Steele M. Infant Ment. Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Michigan Association for Infant Mental Health, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
35665944
Abstract
Maternal self-efficacy (MSE) is associated with healthy functioning in mothers and children globally. Maternal exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and intimate partner violence (IPV) is known to negatively impact MSE in high-income countries; however, the association has not been examined in low-and-middle-income countries, such as India, which face socioeconomic risks including poverty, illiteracy, and discrimination based on caste membership. The present study examines the mediating role of IPV in the association between ACEs (specifically-emotional, physical, and sexual abuse, neglect, household dysfunction, and discrimination) and MSE and tests caste membership as a moderator. A community-based, cross-sectional survey was performed with 316 mothers with at least one child between 0 and 24 months in a rural area in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. A structural equation framework was used to test the moderated-mediation model.
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence; adverse childhood experiences; caste system; maternal self-efficacy