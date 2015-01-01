Abstract

In Thailand, the motorcyclist mortality rate is steadily on the rise and remains a serious concern for highway administrators and burden on both economic and local people. Using motorcycle-crash data in Thailand from 2016 to 2019, this study empirically employed and compared the Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) model and random parameters binary probit model with heterogeneity in means and variances (RPBPHM) to explore the effects of a wide range of associated risk characteristics on the severity outcomes of the motorcyclist. Study results revealed that probabilities of injury or fatal crash increase for crashes that involve male riders, riding with pillion, speeding, improper overtaking, riders under influence of alcohol, fatigue riders, undivided road and so on. The probability of non-injury crash increases for crashes on main or frontage traffic lane, four-lane road, concrete road, during rain, involving collision with other motorcycles, rear-end crashes, sideswipe crashes, single-motorcycle crashes and crashes within urban areas. The RPBPHM models were found to outperform the ANN model (quadratic support vector machine) in all performance metrics. The findings could potentially assist policymaker, safety professionals, practitioners, trainers, government agencies or highway designers in future planning and serve as guidance for mitigation policies directed at safety improvement for motorcyclists.

Language: en