Abstract

The reasonable design of the alarm signal in the man-machine system is one of the important factors that determine the occurrence of safety accidents. Neuroergonomics provides a new perspective for the study of the cognitive process of alarm signals, which can reveal the mechanism of human perception of visual alarm signals from the cognitive level of the brain, thereby identifying the effectiveness of alarm signals. The article's research simulated the human-machine system for heat dissipation of new energy vehicles, used the automatic control interface of the cooling water system as the stimulus material, and used the event-related potential technology in cognitive neuroscience for experimental verification. The experimental results showed that: three kinds of alarm signals (color, color + shape, color + orientation) all induce visual mismatch waves, and the effective response of human to the alarm signal is color + orientation, color + shape, color from small to large, which provides a reference for the design of the alarm signal of the man-machine system.

