Citation
Xu Q, Wang M, Wu Y, Qin K, Li Y, You X, Ji M. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
35659499
Abstract
OBJECTIVEs. The burnout of airline pilots has an extremely adverse impact on their physical and mental state, work efficiency, and the safe operation of airlines, and is thus an important issue in occupational safety and health. Therefore, it is crucial to identify the factors that may reduce burnout among airline pilots. Drawing on conservation of resources theory, the present study investigates the relationships between calling, psychological capital, organizational identification and burnout in order to understand the mechanisms underlying pilot burnout.
Language: en
Keywords
organizational identification; burnout; occupational safety and health; calling; psychological capital