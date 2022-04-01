SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Byansi W, Ssewamala FM, Neilands TB, Sensoy Bahar O, Nabunya P, Namuwonge F, McKay MM. J. Adolesc. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jadohealth.2022.04.008

PMID

35660128

Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to examine the short-term impact of a combined intervention consisting of evidence-based family economic empowerment (FEE) and multiple family group (MFG) interventions on depressive symptoms among school-going adolescent girls in southwestern Uganda.

METHODS: We analyzed longitudinal data from a cluster randomized trial. The sample consisted of 1,260 adolescent girls (aged 14-17 years at enrollment) recruited from senior one and senior two classes across 47 secondary schools in the southwestern region of Uganda. Participants were randomized at the school level to either the control condition receiving bolstered standard of care or one of the two treatment conditions-the treatment one condition receiving the FEE intervention or the treatment two conditions receiving both the FEE plus MFG interventions. Descriptive statistics and a three-level mixed-effects model were conducted to examine the effect of a combination intervention on depressive symptoms.

RESULTS: At baseline, there were no significant differences between the control condition and both treatment conditions. While all three groups experienced a substantial reduction in depressive symptoms from baseline to 12 months, the reductions were stronger for the two intervention groups. However, FEE + MFG was not significantly different from FEE at 12 months.

DISCUSSION: Results imply that the FEE intervention may be a promising tool in addressing depressive symptoms among adolescent girls. Therefore, to reduce the long-term implications of adverse psychosocial health during adolescence, policymakers and program implementers should explore scaling up economic empowerment interventions in similar settings to bridge the mental health treatment gap for adolescent girls.


Language: en

Keywords

Depression; Interventions; Adolescent girls; Adolescent mental health; Evidence-based intervention; Family economic empowerment; Multiple family group; Sub-Saharan Africa

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print