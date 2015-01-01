SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gallo V. J. Christ. Nurs. 2022; 39(3): 166-173.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Nurses Christian Fellowship, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/CNJ.0000000000000960

PMID

35665422

Abstract

Nearly one in five Americans suffers from a mental health disorder, and mental health issues have escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic. As trusted members of the community, faith community nurses are in a key position to assess mental health needs and take leadership roles in the faith community to address these needs. The aim of this project was to assess the mental health needs of one faith community. Qualitative data with quantitative data from secondary sources were gathered. Analysis revealed three problems for those suffering from mental health disorders: lack of resilience and coping strategies, fear and/or ignorance of mental health disorders, and unfamiliarity with community and health resources.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print