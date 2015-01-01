Abstract

Incivility continues to create challenging work environments for healthcare workers. Nurses who experience incivility related to patient concerns or treatment often must confront power differentials and the fear of consequences if they speak up on behalf of the patient. This case report of a family's labor and delivery experience demonstrates the potential of harm to patients and long-term consequences of workplace incivility for the patient and the nurse. Moral courage and biblical insights to strengthen nurses' commitment to speak up for patients are discussed.

