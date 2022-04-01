Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Urban ED patients have elevated rates of substance use and intimate partner violence. The purpose of this study is to describe the risk profiles for intimate partner violence among urban ED patients who report at-risk alcohol use only, cannabis use only, or both types of substance use.



METHODS: Cross-sectional survey data were collected from study participants (N = 1037; 53% female; ages 18-50) following informed consent. We measured participants' past-year at-risk drinking (women/men who had 4+/5+ drinks in a day), cannabis use, psychosocial and demographic characteristics, and past-year physical intimate partner violence (assessed with the Revised Conflict Tactics Scale). We used bivariate analysis to assess whether rates of intimate partner violence perpetration and victimization differed by type of substance use behavior. Multivariate logistic regression models were estimated for each intimate partner violence outcome. All analyses were stratified by gender.



RESULTS: Rates of intimate partner violence differed significantly by type of substance use behavior and were highest among those who reported both at-risk drinking and cannabis use. Multivariate analysis showed that women who reported at-risk drinking only, cannabis use only, or both types of substance use had increased odds for intimate partner violence perpetration and victimization compared with women who reported neither type of substance use. Men's at-risk drinking and cannabis use were not associated with elevated odds of intimate partner violence perpetration or victimization.



DISCUSSION: Brief screening of patients' at-risk drinking and cannabis use behaviors may help identify those at greater risk for intimate partner violence and those in need of referral to treatment.

