Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The elderly population, which is more active than before, is increasingly suffering from trauma (loss of reflexes and systemic pathologic conditions). Surgical management may be more controversial due to the potential consequences of general anesthesia and the sometimes negligible consequences of functional management. The main objective of this study was to analyze the causes and location of facial fractures in subjects older than 65 years. The secondary objective was to evaluate the management of these fractures (surgical or functional) according to comorbidities. MATERIAL&METHODS: In this retrospective study (over a five-year period), we analyzed the causes and management of facial fractures in patients aged over 65 years, and the medical history of each patient was investigated.



RESULTS: One hundred and nineteen patients with 198 facial fractures were included. The main cause of fractures was a fall (50%). The zygomatic region (39.9%) and mandible (27.8%) were the sites of the most frequent fractures. Comorbidities were found in 84.9% of patients, the majority of which were cardiovascular diseases (82.3%). 75.8% of fractures were treated surgically and 4.8% of patients had complications.



DISCUSSION: This work is a help to understanding the causes and consequences of facial trauma in the elderly population. The management of these facial fractures requires a multidisciplinary assessment, taking into account the patient's medical history and evaluating the risks and benefits of a surgical procedure with general anesthesia.

