Abstract

Children with a diagnosis of a neurodevelopmental disorder (NDD) are more likely to be bullied than their neurotypical peers. This exposure to bullying may predispose children to subsequent emotional1 and behavioral disturbances.2 Individual attributes that can modify the association between NDD diagnosis and bullying exposure may shed some light on targeted prevention programs. However, the roles of sociodemographic factors in bullying exposure remain inconsistent across different populations.3 Furthermore, little is known if these risk factors interact with the diagnosis of NDD to affect the risk of bullying exposure. The goal of this study is to understand which factors may modify the association between NDDs and the risk of being bullied.

Language: en