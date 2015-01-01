|
Citation
|
Lancet T. Lancet 2022; 399(10341): 2075.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35658980
|
Abstract
|
An epidemic of preventable violence is killing and harming Americans--especially, children and adolescents. On May 24, an 18-year-old man killed 19 children and two adults in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. As the world mourns for the US and its children, the familiar cycle of grief, anger, activism, deflection, and inaction seems to have begun again. We share the view of those who argue that gun violence should be framed as a public health issue rather than a debate over the US Constitution's Second Amendment. But despite tragic school shooting events, such as at Columbine and Sandy Hook, little has changed in the protection of young people in the US from the harms of guns. Society and the legislature still refuse to act.
Language: en