Citation
Kaur S, Kaur S, Rawat B, Sharma R. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2022; 58: 102097.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japanese Society of Legal Medicine, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35667134
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Child sexual assault is highly prevalent in India yet a handful cases are reported under POCSO (Protection against child sexual offenses) Act, 2012. Even though the victims' testimony alone is enough to arrest accused as regulated by the Supreme Court but forensic evidence is still critical for sentencing rapists. A systematic evaluation of such cases will estimate impact of Child sexual assault (CSA) and pinpoint important aspects required for progression of prevention strategies and provision of support.
Language: en
Keywords
Child sexual abuse; Forensic DNA evidence; Juvenile alleged accused; Medico-legal examination; Pre-pubertal victims