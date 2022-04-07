Abstract

Pediatricians play an important role in the prevention of injuries and provide families with anticipatory guidance regularly. As more families are traveling and spending time outdoors, we must be adept at providing them with knowledge and resources to set them up for success on their adventures. Prevention and preparation frequently can help limit injuries sustained in the wilderness. This article will focus specifically on injuries related to the environment (eg, cold weather injuries, heat-related illnesses) and travel location (eg, high-altitude illness, marine-related injuries, diving medicine). [Pediatr Ann. 2022;51(6):e212-217.].

Language: en