Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Greater duration of negative trauma-related beliefs may inhibit improvements in these cognitions during posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment. The goal of the current study was to examine the impact of time since trauma on change in negative trauma-related beliefs during PTSD treatment.



METHOD: A sample of 126 adults diagnosed with PTSD were randomized to Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) or Written Exposure Therapy (WET) and completed the Posttraumatic Cognitions Inventory (PTCI) at pretreatment and 6, 12, 24, 36, and 60 weeks following the first treatment session.



RESULTS: Consistent with past findings, negative cognitions related to the self, others, and self-blame decreased during and after trauma-focused therapy. Greater time since the trauma was associated with less improvement in negative trauma-related beliefs about the world and less early improvement in negative trauma-related beliefs about the self and self-blame. The effect of time since trauma on reduction in negative trauma-related beliefs about the world was stronger among participants randomized to CPT.



CONCLUSIONS: These results indicate that trauma-focused therapies become less potent in reducing trauma-related beliefs as time progresses since trauma exposure, particularly in CPT, for beliefs about the world.



RESULTS indicate PTSD treatment should be provided in closer proximity to trauma exposure before negative trauma-related beliefs become inflexible. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en