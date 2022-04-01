Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to assess the prevalence and determinants of workplace violence and the sociodemographic risk factors associated. STUDY DESIGN: This was a multicenter cross-sectional study.



METHODS: The study was performed using self-compiled Italian version of the World Health Organization's questionnaire on workplace violence online by filling in a Google form. The survey was opened from May 2018 to March 2020 and lasted 5-10 min.



RESULTS: The sample consists of 3659 healthcare workers, of which 2525 (69%) are females, 1446 (39.5%) are nurses, and 2029 (55.5%) are health workers from northern Italy. The most frequent age group of the sample is 50-54 years (16.7%). A total of 366 (10%) healthcare workers are victims of physical aggression at work in the last 12 months, of which 6.3% with a weapon. The risk of being a victim of physical aggression at work in the last 12 months is significantly associated with the following independent variables: male gender (odds ratio [OR] 1.72, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.36-2.17), work in southern Italy (OR 1.59, 95% CI: 1.10-2.28), and being a nurse (OR 2.56, 95% CI: 2.01-3.25). The risk of being a victim of physical aggression at work with a weapon in the last 12 months is significantly associated with work in southern Italy (OR 9.33, 95% CI: 3.83-22.73). A total of 1723 (47.1%) of healthcare workers declare to be a victim of verbal aggression at work in the last 12 months. The risk of being a victim of verbal aggression at work in the last 12 months is significantly associated with the following independent variables: work in northern Italy (adjusted OR [aOR] 1.54, 95% CI: 1.32-1.81), work in southern Italy (aOR 3.68, 95% CI: 2.90-4.68), and be more than 55 years old (aOR 0.73, 95% CI: 0.63-0.85).



CONCLUSIONS: The study underlines that the problem of verbal and physical aggression against healthcare workers is still central and is a further starting point for research. The prevalence of violence is difficult to assess because violent incidents are underreported or unreported. The results of the study suggest that increased awareness is needed to develop effective control strategies at the individual, hospital, and national levels to prevent aggression and improve the conditions of victims.

