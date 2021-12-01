|
Citation
|
Chong HT, Collie A. Saf. Health Work 2022; 13(2): 135-140.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35664901
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Coal mining is a hazardous industry. The purpose of the study is to identify the nature of occupational injuries and diseases among coal miners and to determine the factors that affect the rate of injury and duration of time loss from work.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Return to work; Coal mining; Occupational injuries