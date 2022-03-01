|
Jiaranai I, Sansakorn P, Mahaboon J. Saf. Health Work 2022; 13(2): 170-179.
35664904
BACKGROUND: The vulnerability of international migrant workers is on the rise, affecting the frequency of occupational accidents at workplaces worldwide. If migrant workers are managed in the same way as native workers, the consequences on safety assurance and risk management will be significant. This study aimed to develop the vulnerability factor model for migrant workers in seafood processing industries because of significant risk-laden labor of Thailand, which could be a solution to control the risk effectively.
Factor analysis; Migrant workers; Seafood processing; Vulnerability factors