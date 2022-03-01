Abstract

BACKGROUND: The vulnerability of international migrant workers is on the rise, affecting the frequency of occupational accidents at workplaces worldwide. If migrant workers are managed in the same way as native workers, the consequences on safety assurance and risk management will be significant. This study aimed to develop the vulnerability factor model for migrant workers in seafood processing industries because of significant risk-laden labor of Thailand, which could be a solution to control the risk effectively.



METHODS: A total of 569 migrant workers were surveyed (432 Burmese and 137 Cambodian), beginning with 40 initial vulnerability factors identified in the questionnaire established from experts. The data were analyzed through descriptive analysis; exploratory factor analysis (EFA) and confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) were used to ascertain the model.



RESULTS: The result of content validity >0.67 and the Cronbach's alpha of 0.957 specified the high reliability of 40 factors. The EFA indicated a total variance of 65.49%. The final CFA validated the model and had an empirical fitting; chi-square = 85.34, Adjust Goodness-of-Fit Index = 0.96, and root mean square error of approximation = 0.016. The structure concluded with three dimensions and 18 factors. Dimension 1 of the structure, "multicultural safety operation," contained 12 factors; Dimension 2, "well-being," contained four factors; and Dimension 3, "communication technology," contained two factors.



CONCLUSION: The vulnerability factor structure developed in this study included three dimensions and 18 factors that were significantly empirical. The knowledge enhanced safety management in the context of vulnerability factor structure for migrant workers at the workplace.

