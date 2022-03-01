|
Kursunoglu N, Onder S, Onder M. Saf. Health Work 2022; 13(2): 180-186.
35664905
BACKGROUND: In occupational studies, it is a known situation that technical and organizational attempts are used to prevent occupational accidents. Especially in the mining sector, if these attempts cannot prevent occupational accidents, personal protective equipment (PPE) becomes a necessity. Thus, in this study, the main objective is to examine the effects of the variables on the use of PPE and identify important factors.
Structural equation modeling; Mining employees; Occupational accidents; Personal protective equipment