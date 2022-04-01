SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Robbins R, Trinh-Shevrin C, Chong SK, Chanko N, Diaby F, Quan SF, Kwon SC. Sleep Med. 2022; 96: 128-131.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.sleep.2022.04.012

PMID

35661054

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This exploratory study examines workplace factors, sleep, sleep disorders, and safety among older (age 50 years and above) yellow taxi drivers in New York City (NYC) of South Asian descent.

METHODS: Using street intercept methods, quantitative data was collected among yellow taxi drivers in NYC (n = 27) from January-March 2020.

RESULTS: Among drivers, higher than normal sleepiness was identified in 33%, sleeping fewer than 7 hours on worknights work nights was reported by 52%, and 37% were at high risk for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Among drivers, 11% (n = 3) reported a motor vehicle accident in the past year and all drivers who reported an accident were at high risk for OSA.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings from this hard-to-reach and understudied population revealed that most drivers did not report sufficient sleep on work nights.

RESULTS found over one-third of drivers had high OSA risk and drivers at high risk for OSA contributed to all reports of motor vehicle crashes.


Language: en

Keywords

Obstructive sleep apnea; Health equity; Immigrant health; Sleep health; Taxi drivers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print