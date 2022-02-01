Abstract

The timing, duration, and consolidation of sleep result from the interaction of the circadian timing system with a sleep-wake homeostatic process. When aligned and functioning optimally, this allows for wakefulness throughout the day and a long consolidated sleep episode at night. Changes to either the sleep regulatory process or how they interact can result in an inability to fall asleep at the desired time, difficulty remaining asleep, waking too early, and/or difficulty remaining awake throughout the day. This mismatch between the desired timing of sleep and the ability to fall asleep and remain asleep is a hallmark of a class of sleep disorders called the circadian rhythm sleep-wake disorders. In this updated article, we discuss typical changes in the circadian regulation of sleep with aging; how age influences the prevalence, diagnosis, and treatment of circadian rhythm sleep disorders; and how neurologic diseases in older patient impact circadian rhythms and sleep.

Language: en