Journal Article

Charest J, Grandner MA. Sleep Med. Clin. 2022; 17(2): 263-282.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jsmc.2022.03.006

35659079

Sleep health is an important consideration for athletic performance. Athletes are at high risk of insufficient sleep duration, poor sleep quality, daytime sleepiness and fatigue, suboptimal sleep schedules, irregular sleep schedules, and sleep and circadian disorders. These issues likely have an impact on athletic performance via several domains. Sleep loss and/or poor sleep quality can impair muscular strength, speed, and other aspects of physical performance. Sleep issues can also increase risk of concussions and other injuries and impair recovery after injury. Cognitive performance is also impacted in several domains, including vigilance, learning and memory, decision making, and creativity.


Language: en

Performance; Insomnia; Sleep; Sport

