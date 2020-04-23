Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sleep quality in nurses along with workplace bullying, are concerned with nursing care quality. There exist a few investigations on workplace bullying and its relationship with sleep quality. This study aims at determining the impact of work schedules, workplace bullying, and some demographic characteristics on nurses' sleep quality. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This study was conducted on 333 nurses who worked in a hospital in Tehran, Iran. Sampling conducted from February 12 to April 23, 2020. Instruments of this study were Pittsburg sleep quality index and Quine's workplace bullying scale.



RESULTS: 63% of nurses had low sleep quality. Male nurses had lower sleep quality in comparison with females; 90% of nurses had encountered workplace bullying. Bullying and work schedules did not have a statistically significant effect on nurses' sleep quality.



CONCLUSION: According to this study, work schedules and workplace bullying had no significant effect on nurses' sleep quality; but regarding that low sleep quality and encountering bullying is a cause of mental and physical problems for nurses and reduces the quality of care, it is recommended that nurses' sleep quality and facing the bullying behavior should be taken into account by hospital authorities.

Language: en