Najafzadeh M, Amini K, Sadeghniiat-Haghighi K, Kamali K. Sleep Sci. 2022; 15(1): 62-67.
(Copyright © 2022, Brazilian Association of Sleep, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
35662959
INTRODUCTION: Sleep quality in nurses along with workplace bullying, are concerned with nursing care quality. There exist a few investigations on workplace bullying and its relationship with sleep quality. This study aims at determining the impact of work schedules, workplace bullying, and some demographic characteristics on nurses' sleep quality. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This study was conducted on 333 nurses who worked in a hospital in Tehran, Iran. Sampling conducted from February 12 to April 23, 2020. Instruments of this study were Pittsburg sleep quality index and Quine's workplace bullying scale.
Nurses; Bullying; Shift Work Schedule; Sleep Hygiene