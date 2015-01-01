|
Citation
|
Bezerra GL, Carvalho FM, Fernandes RCP, Santos KOB. Sleep Sci. 2022; 15(1): 34-40.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Brazilian Association of Sleep, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35662961
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Within the prison environment, where strict surveillance and prompt decision-taking are essential to maintain security, poor sleep may be hazardous to correctional officers. This study aims to estimate the prevalence of and identify factors associated with severe sleep disorders in correctional officers. MATERIAL AND METHODS: An exploratory cross-sectional study comprised all correctional officers in a prison complex in Salvador city, Brazil. Information about sleep quality, sociodemographic and occupational aspects, lifestyle habits, and common mental disorders (self-reporting questionnaire-20 score ≥7 points) were collected via a self-administered questionnaire. Severe sleep disorder was defined as a score ≥31 points according to the mini sleep questionnaire. The measure of association used was the prevalence ratio (PR). Prevalence ratios were estimated by using a Cox multivariate regression model. The final adjusted model only included the variables that presented a prevalence ratio ≥1.20.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Violence; Mental Health; Sleep; Prisons; Working Conditions