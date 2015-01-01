|
Citation
|
Medeiros LS, Santos FH, Almeida AP, Alves DMO, Rocca RR, Tufik S, Ximenes-da-Silva A. Sleep Sci. 2022; 15(1): 17-25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Brazilian Association of Sleep, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35662963
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Poor sleep quality negatively affects cognitive performance. However, there are limited data on sex differences in functional outcomes of impaired sleep on cognition. Therefore, the aim of this study was to evaluate the association between sleep quality and performance of men and women in cognitive tests. MATERIAL AND METHODS: After screening, 97 individuals with and without insomnia complaints participated of this study. Behavioral scales were evaluated using a number of instruments and the sleep pattern was recorded by actigraph. Subsequently, the participants were submitted to visuospatial/verbal working memory (WM), visual attention, and psychomotor vigilance tests (PVT).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Attention; Sleep; Sex Differences; Working Memory