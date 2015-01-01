|
Citation
Mowbray O, Purser G, Tennant E, Paseda O. Addict. Behav. 2022; 133: e107384.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35671554
Abstract
While prior research highlights the overlap of substance use and violent death, few examine this overlap among different racial/ethnic groups or how patterns change over time. This study examines how substance use related deaths differ by racial/ethnic groups in the United States. We use data from the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS), which includes violent deaths from 43 states in the U.S., collected for the decade between 2009 and 2019 (N = 226,459). Fixed-effects multivariate models examined whether race/ethnicity was associated with substance use-related death over time, controlling for additional demographic and clinical factors.
Language: en
Keywords
Longitudinal trends; Race and ethnicity; Violent death