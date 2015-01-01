Abstract

While prior research highlights the overlap of substance use and violent death, few examine this overlap among different racial/ethnic groups or how patterns change over time. This study examines how substance use related deaths differ by racial/ethnic groups in the United States. We use data from the National Violent Death Reporting System (NVDRS), which includes violent deaths from 43 states in the U.S., collected for the decade between 2009 and 2019 (N = 226,459). Fixed-effects multivariate models examined whether race/ethnicity was associated with substance use-related death over time, controlling for additional demographic and clinical factors.



RESULTS showed a significantly larger rate of increase over time for African American and Hispanic (any race) persons compared to White non-Hispanic persons for most types of substance use-related deaths. While current rates of substance use may show little variability between African American, Hispanic, and White non-Hispanic individuals, this research suggests that the consequences for substance use, including death, may be disproportional.

