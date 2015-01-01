|
Duffy ME, Buchman-Schmitt JM, McNulty JK, Joiner TE. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35670415
Anecdotal and theoretical work suggests blink rate as an indicator of imminent suicide risk. We sought to empirically examine whether suicide decedents displayed a reduced blink rate in goodbye videos filmed before death, compared to several control groups. Independent raters coded blink rates from videos of 34 suicide decedents and four comparison groups: "mundane" product review, non-suicidal arousal, non-suicidal depression, and non-imminent risk of suicidal ideation. Mean blink rate was lower in the suicide decedent group relative to all comparison groups (ps <.001), except the depressed (p =.976) and suicidal ideation (p =.393) groups.
suicide; risk assessment; suicidal ideation; Blink rate; eye blink