Duffy ME, Buchman-Schmitt JM, McNulty JK, Joiner TE. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13811118.2022.2083536

35670415

Anecdotal and theoretical work suggests blink rate as an indicator of imminent suicide risk. We sought to empirically examine whether suicide decedents displayed a reduced blink rate in goodbye videos filmed before death, compared to several control groups. Independent raters coded blink rates from videos of 34 suicide decedents and four comparison groups: "mundane" product review, non-suicidal arousal, non-suicidal depression, and non-imminent risk of suicidal ideation. Mean blink rate was lower in the suicide decedent group relative to all comparison groups (ps <.001), except the depressed (p =.976) and suicidal ideation (p =.393) groups.

FINDINGS indicate blink rate may be reduced among individuals at imminent risk for suicide, exhibiting clinically-significant depressive symptoms, or experiencing suicidal ideation.


suicide; risk assessment; suicidal ideation; Blink rate; eye blink

