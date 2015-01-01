Abstract

In a growing body of literature, poor sleep quality has been associated with externalizing problems. In adults, anxiety was found to mediate the relationship, and callous-unemotional (CU) traits were found to moderate it. We sought to examine these relationships in a child population. We examined these relationships in 239 clinic-referred youth (age 6-17) in Singapore with externalizing behavior problems. Parent- but not child-rated sleep problems were associated with increased parent-rated externalizing problems. This association was partially mediated by anxiety. Unlike in adults, CU traits did not moderate the relationship. Sleep problems were associated with externalizing problems regardless of the level of CU traits. It is possible externalizing behaviors may lead children to internalize experiences, leading to anxiety about their behaviors. Another possibility is externalizing behaviors may lead to more stressful life experiences due to negative reactions children with externalizing behaviors receive from parents, teachers, or peers. Regardless, the partial mediation found indicates anxiety may be an important factor to consider in future interventions focused on improving sleep as a means to reduce externalizing problems.

