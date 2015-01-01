Abstract

Traveling with babies and children is challenging for parents and the doctor providing travel medicine advice. Especially pediatric VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travelers have a higher risk for infectious diseases due to lower risk perception and higher exposure. Being well prepared helps in exploring the world while staying healthy. Topics to be discussed in pediatric travel consultation are travel vaccinations, mosquito repellents, malaria prophylaxis, thorough sun protection, rehydration for gastroentritis, avoidance of rabies exposure, an age-tailored travel pharmacy and more. We provide a guide to the most important topics for pediatric travel consultations.



Für Familien mit Babys und Kindern wollen Reisen sorgfältig geplant und umfassend vorbereitet sein. Bei den Planungen sind sowohl das Reisemittel (PKW, Eisenbahn, Flugzeug oder Schiff) als auch das Reiseziel (z. B. Klimaregion, Höhenlage, regionale Bedingungen, wie Hygiene, Wasser, Nahrung, medizinische Versorgung vor Ort) zu beachten. Auf der einen Seite stehen gesundheitliche Risiken, die teilweise für kleine Kinder erheblich größer sind als für Erwachsene. Auf der anderen Seite steht die Möglichkeit, mit den Kindern fremde Gegenden und Kulturen auf einzigartige Weise erleben zu könne

