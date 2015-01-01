|
Hiestand J, Relly C, De Crom-Beer S, Fehr J, Kotsias-Konopelska S. Dtsch. Med. Wochenschr. 2022; 147(12): 767-780.
Baby on board - ein Beratungsleitfaden für Reisen mit Kindern
(Copyright © 2022, Georg Thieme Verlag)
35672024
Traveling with babies and children is challenging for parents and the doctor providing travel medicine advice. Especially pediatric VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travelers have a higher risk for infectious diseases due to lower risk perception and higher exposure. Being well prepared helps in exploring the world while staying healthy. Topics to be discussed in pediatric travel consultation are travel vaccinations, mosquito repellents, malaria prophylaxis, thorough sun protection, rehydration for gastroentritis, avoidance of rabies exposure, an age-tailored travel pharmacy and more. We provide a guide to the most important topics for pediatric travel consultations.
Language: de