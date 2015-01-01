|
Citation
|
Baletic N, Riggs J, Lebovic G, Petrosoniak A, Dumas RP, Nolan B. Eur. J. Trauma Emerg. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35670817
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Adverse events (AEs) during trauma resuscitation are common and heterogeneity in reporting limits comparisons between hospitals and systems. A recent modified Delphi study established a taxonomy of AEs that occur during trauma resuscitation. This tool was further refined to yield the Safety Threats and Adverse events in Trauma (STAT) taxonomy. The objective of this study was to evaluate the inter-rater reliability of the STAT taxonomy using in-situ simulation resuscitations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Resuscitation; Adverse events; Inter-rater reliability