Abstract

This paper presents a study of the causes of anger of students who ride electric bicycles on a university campus. A questionnaire survey of 370 students in university was conducted using a electric bicycle rider anger scale. Structural equation model is used to analyze the interaction between pedestrians, traffic management, other riders and environment and riders themselves. The results show that the overall level of students' riding anger on the campus was not high, and the interaction with the surrounding environment mainly reflected the riding anger of college students. The interaction of students' anger with campus traffic management requirements was relatively low. Based on the study results, several campus traffic management and safety education recommendations are made.

