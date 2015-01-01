Abstract

BACKGROUND: Codes in the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification (ICD-10-CM), are used for injury surveillance, including surveillance of intentional self-harm, as they appear in administrative billing records. This study estimated the positive predictive value of ICD-10-CM codes for intentional self-harm in emergency department (ED) billing records for patients aged 10 years and older who did not die and were not admitted to an inpatient medical service.



METHODS: The study team in Maryland, Colorado, and Massachusetts selected all or a random sample of ED billing records with an ICD-10-CM code for intentional self-harm (specific codes that began with X71-X83, T36-T65, T71, T14.91). Positive predictive value (PPV) was determined by the number and percentage of records with a physician diagnosis of intentional self-harm, based on a retrospective review of the original medical record.



RESULTS: The estimated PPV for the codes' capture of intentional self-harm based on physician diagnosis in the original medical record was 89.8% (95% CI 85.0-93.4) for Maryland records, 91.9% (95% CI 87.7-95.0) for Colorado records, and 97.3% (95% CI 95.1-98.7) for Massachusetts records.



CONCLUSION: Given the high PPV of the codes, epidemiologists can use the codes for public health surveillance of intentional self-harm treated in the ED using ICD-10-CM coded administrative billing records. However, these codes and related variables in the billing database cannot definitively distinguish between suicidal and non-suicidal intentional self-harm.

