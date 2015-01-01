|
Kim S, Currao A, Fonda JR, Beck B, Kenna A, Fortier CB. Mil. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
35670452
INTRODUCTION: Since 2006, efforts have been made to increase the accurate identification of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) in post-9/11 military personnel. The Boston Assessment of TBI-Lifetime (BAT-L) is the first validated instrument designed specifically to diagnose TBIs throughout the life span in post-9/11 Veterans. The objective was to compare the diagnostic accuracy of the BAT-L with medical records from the Department of Defense (DoD). MATERIAL AND METHODS: Traumatic brain injury diagnosis for 153 Veterans deployed in 2011 enrolled in the Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorder longitudinal cohort study from the BAT-L clinical interview was compared to DoD online medical records to determine diagnostic prevalence and injury severity for all head injury cases during deployment. Sensitivity, specificity, Cohen's kappa, and Kendall's tau-b were calculated for TBI diagnosis and severity. Concordant TBI cases and discordant TBI cases were compared using chi-square and t-test analyses. This study has been approved by VA Boston by Institutional Review Boards for human participants' protection.
Language: en