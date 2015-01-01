Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Since 2006, efforts have been made to increase the accurate identification of traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) in post-9/11 military personnel. The Boston Assessment of TBI-Lifetime (BAT-L) is the first validated instrument designed specifically to diagnose TBIs throughout the life span in post-9/11 Veterans. The objective was to compare the diagnostic accuracy of the BAT-L with medical records from the Department of Defense (DoD). MATERIAL AND METHODS: Traumatic brain injury diagnosis for 153 Veterans deployed in 2011 enrolled in the Translational Research Center for TBI and Stress Disorder longitudinal cohort study from the BAT-L clinical interview was compared to DoD online medical records to determine diagnostic prevalence and injury severity for all head injury cases during deployment. Sensitivity, specificity, Cohen's kappa, and Kendall's tau-b were calculated for TBI diagnosis and severity. Concordant TBI cases and discordant TBI cases were compared using chi-square and t-test analyses. This study has been approved by VA Boston by Institutional Review Boards for human participants' protection.



RESULTS: Correspondence of TBI diagnoses from the BAT-L with DoD records was fair (κ = 0.42; sensitivity = 72.7%; specificity = 82.8%). Comparison of injury severity also showed fair correspondence (κ = 0.41). Missing TBI diagnostic data from DoD records were frequent; 43% of TBIs reported on the BAT-L did not have any documentation of assessment or diagnoses in DoD records.



CONCLUSION: This study addresses a critical gap in research by comparing the diagnostic accuracy of a validated, semi-structured clinical interview with available medical records. Diagnosis of TBIs via the BAT-L was both sensitive and specific when compared to DoD records, supporting the validity of the BAT-L for retrospective assessment of military TBI. However, diagnostic correspondence was only fair. This lack of diagnostic agreement was related to multiple factors including lack of documentation at the time of injury by DoD, differences in assessment and goals, and other combat-related motivational factors associated with failure to report injuries while deployed. Several policies have been implemented to address underreporting and under-documentation of TBIs, yet challenges remain. Recommendations for evaluating TBI are presented. Accurate diagnosis of TBI is necessary for appropriate treatment planning, as well as service-related compensation.

