Kertzman S, Vainder M, Spivak B, Goclaw Y, Markman U, Weizman A, Kupchik M. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2022; 15: 1347-1357.
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
35669110
BACKGROUND: Over-reporting of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms has been observed in some cases, following a motor vehicle accident (MVA). It has been suggested, however, that these are cases of underdiagnoses in primary care settings. The current study focused on people with PTSD in primary care settings who experienced an MVA and do not seek psychiatric help.
PTSD; posttraumatic stress disorder; CAPS-2; clinician, administered posttraumatic stress disorder scale-2; injury severity scale; ISS; Minnesota multiphasic personality inventory-2; MMPI-2; motor vehicle accidents; MVA