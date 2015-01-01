Abstract

This study sought to investigate the relationship between alcohol and homicide, in Nairobi County, Kenya. The study was carried out at the city Mortuary, Nairobi. In this study, all cases of violent deaths for a period of twelve consecutive months were included. Alcohol level estimation was done on 400 of all the study subjects. The 400 were selected consecutively as every fifth subject. This was a purposeful sampling frame and size. The data obtained included age and gender distribution, type of accident, when the accident occurred and the alcohol levels of the deceased. This data was analysed using SPSS. The study concludes that homicide is a preventable public health problem and a major contributor to violent deaths. Moderate and heavy intoxication predispose to homicide. Deaths from accidents were largely those caused by burns and drowning; they were positively correlated with alcohol intake and are a preventable public health problem in Kenya. The study recommends that public policy should educate the public on this phenomenon that relates homicide to alcohol intoxication. Violence causing fatal trauma to the body, the commonest cause of unnatural death, is a preventable leading global public health problem. Further, it shows intercountry and intercity variation. Its prevention and control require data on the magnitude and nature of the problem.

Language: en