Abstract

This case report demonstrates the impact of different sampling sites on the quantification of narcotic substances. In 2020, officers secured a syringe containing a light-yellow paste-like substance, for which a drug pre-test indicated a positive result for amphetamine, inducing subsequent analyses of the sample by means of a gaschromatographic-mass spectrometric method (GC-MS) and liquid chromatography-(tandem) mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Depending on the sample location, different results were obtained, with amphetamine not being detected in each sample. Amphetamine was particularly found at the outlet of the syringe, while amphetamine detection on the inside of the syringe at the plunger seal was only possible occasionally and, moreover, in lower concentrations. Based on this and with regard to the comparatively small amphetamine concentrations, contamination of the syringe (especially on the tip of the syringe) was assumed. Hence, the results strengthened the importance of the implication of different sampling sites, when either homogenization of the sample is not feasible or is not performed for reasons of plausibility checks concerning possible contamination of the sample.

