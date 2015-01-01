Abstract

The need for continued research into suicide prevention strategies is undeniable, with high global statistics demonstrating the urgency of this public health issue. In Australia, approximately 3000 people end their lives each year, with those living in rural and regional areas identified as having a higher risk of dying by suicide. Due to decreased access and support services in these areas, community-based suicide prevention initiatives provide opportunities to educate and support local communities. A scoping review was conducted to explore the literature pertaining to such programs in rural and/or regional communities in Australia. This review follows the five-stage Arksey and O’Malley (2005) framework and the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses extension for Scoping Reviews (PRISMA-ScR) checklist. Nine databases were searched, from which studies were considered eligible if suicide prevention programs were community-based and catered for adults (aged ≥ 18 years) in rural or regional Australia. Ten papers that met our inclusion criteria were included in this review, showcasing a variety of interventions such as workshops, a digital intervention, art therapy, and initiatives to increase education and reduce stigma around suicide. Program engagement strategies included the importance of providing culturally appropriate services, the inclusion of lived experience mentoring, and tailoring the suicide prevention program to reach its targeted audience. Overall, there is a dearth of literature surrounding community-based suicide prevention initiatives for adults in rural and regional Australia. Further evaluation of community-based projects is required to ensure quality improvement and tailored suicide prevention initiatives for rural and regional Australians.

Language: en